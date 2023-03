Brant from the Armchair Dragoons asked me to host a two hours slot for their Online Wargame Convention. I asked Harold Buchanan to be my guest, and he brought a couple more surprise guests with him, Jason Matthews and Brian Train. It's a long rambling conversation, but it's all about wargames.



This was a bit of a bonus episode. We'll be back in a week or so with a regular show featuring a dive into a game.

Episodes 21 January 2023