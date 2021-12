Episode 002- Head East, Young Man

Our main topics this week are a couple of WWII east front games, but there's plenty of general wargame chatter as well. If you're interested in Absolute War, the new game from Carl Paradis and GMT, there's a fairly detailed description of how it works.



00:00 Feedback

02:58 San Diego HistCon Online

10:10 HoldFast: Russia

15:42 Absolute War

40:30 Battles Magazine

46:33 Final Words