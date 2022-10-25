Episode 013 - Kai Jensen and Weekend at the Warehouse

An interview with Kai Jensen, wife of much loved designer Chad Jensen, and new full-time GMT employee. We talk about what she's doing with the design's that remain after Chad's death.



A recap of all the wargames I played and people I met at GMT's fall Weekend at the Warehouse.



Also mentioned:



https://www.rally-the-troops.com



https://www.youtube.com/user/ardwulfslair